Nielsen Says It Is Interoperable With LiveRamp for Data-Driven Ads

Nielsen said its Big Data plus Panel data set is now interoperable with LiveRamp, enabling media planners to connect first party and third-party data with NIelsen’s audience data within the Nielsen One campaign planning product.

Clients will be able to create advanced target audiences for data-driven linear campaigns and measure deliveries across screens at the household and person level.

“We've seen the industry demand grow across linear and digital for highly targeted audiences powered by big data," said Stefan Maris, Chief Partnerships Officer at Nielsen. “Our integration with LiveRamp enables seamless connectivity of both first and third-party data to plan and measure advanced audiences at scale using Big Data + Panel."

“LiveRamp and Nielsen’s new integration allows Havas Media to holistically plan on, buy, activate and measure custom-built advanced audiences as part of our proprietary Converged product suite to better serve our clients,” said Mike Bregman, Chief Activation Officer for Havas Media Network North America. “This integrated solution will enable us to leverage first- and third-party data and we’re excited to introduce it across our portfolio.

The addition of LiveRamp’s RampID for connectivity and collaboration enables always-on use cases across platforms, allowing clients to build and evaluate audiences on-the-fly at scale.

“Our integration with Nielsen delivers a more holistic and detailed understanding of audiences across screens that empowers both brands and agencies to improve activation, and publishers to enhance the value of their inventory," said Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at LiveRamp. "All parties gain access to deep insights that fuel a powerful flywheel around planning and measurement.”