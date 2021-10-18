Nielsen Responds to Challenges With New ‘Audience Is Everything' Branding
Ratings leader said it is ‘powering a better media future for all people’
Under fire for undercounting TV viewing during the pandemic and having lost the industry’s seal of approval for its national ratings product, Nielsen is rebranding itself as a company as it revamps the way it measures audiences.
The new branding, with a new logo and bright new colors, is being unveiled starting Monday as Advertising Week kicks off.
As companies working with branding consultants do, Nielsen has a new brand statement: “Powering a better media future for all people.” It also has a new tagline: “Audience is everything.”
Also Read: Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Video Measurement Products
The new branding has been spearheaded by Jamie Moldafsky, who joined Nielsen as chief marketing and communications officer in November.
The package includes a new logo, with four colorful triangles leaving an “N” in the white space between them, and a “flexible and inclusive” color palette that includes such hues as Nielsen eggplant, Nielsen chartreuse and Nielsen Mint.
“While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace,” said Moldafsky.
Also Read: Ad Industry Seeks Alternatives After Nielsen Loses Seal of Approval
“The rebranding marks a new Nielsen both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global audience and the changing media environment. Nielsen’s core values of inclusion, courage and growth, along with its clear strategy, will power the company’s transformation as we partner with the industry and our clients to help them better understand how evolving audiences consume media and find content,” she said.
Nielsen sold its Global Connect business in March for $2.7 billion, a move the company said would make it better able to focus on its media measurement businesses and its Nielsen One system, which aims to use more big data to enumerate all forms of video in a more comparable and coherent manner.
At the same time, there are several industry efforts to boost alternatives to Nielsen.
On Oct. 14, NBCUniversal announced the names of advertisers, media buyers and trade associations who have signed on to its Measurement Innovation Forum. NBCU has also received answers to requests for proposals from about 80 measurement companies, including Nielsen, as part of its effort to establish a measurement for the industry that’s independent of the legacy way of doing things.
The VAB, which represents the networks and distributors, has formed its own Measurement Innovation Task Force. NBCU is a member.
In September, ViacomCBS said it would use data from VideoAmp as a currency for national media buys as an alternative to Nielsen.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.