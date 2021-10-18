Nielsen Responds to Challenges With New ‘Audience Is Everything' Branding

Under fire for undercounting TV viewing during the pandemic and having lost the industry’s seal of approval for its national ratings product, Nielsen is rebranding itself as a company as it revamps the way it measures audiences.

The new branding, with a new logo and bright new colors, is being unveiled starting Monday as Advertising Week kicks off.

As companies working with branding consultants do, Nielsen has a new brand statement: “Powering a better media future for all people.” It also has a new tagline: “Audience is everything.”

The new branding has been spearheaded by Jamie Moldafsky, who joined Nielsen as chief marketing and communications officer in November.

The package includes a new logo, with four colorful triangles leaving an “N” in the white space between them, and a “flexible and inclusive” color palette that includes such hues as Nielsen eggplant, Nielsen chartreuse and Nielsen Mint.

“While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace,” said Moldafsky.

“The rebranding marks a new Nielsen both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global audience and the changing media environment. Nielsen’s core values of inclusion, courage and growth, along with its clear strategy, will power the company’s transformation as we partner with the industry and our clients to help them better understand how evolving audiences consume media and find content,” she said.

Nielsen sold its Global Connect business in March for $2.7 billion, a move the company said would make it better able to focus on its media measurement businesses and its Nielsen One system, which aims to use more big data to enumerate all forms of video in a more comparable and coherent manner.

At the same time, there are several industry efforts to boost alternatives to Nielsen.

On Oct. 14, NBCUniversal announced the names of advertisers, media buyers and trade associations who have signed on to its Measurement Innovation Forum . NBCU has also received answers to requests for proposals from about 80 measurement companies, including Nielsen, as part of its effort to establish a measurement for the industry that’s independent of the legacy way of doing things.

The VAB, which represents the networks and distributors, has formed its own Measurement Innovation Task Force. NBCU is a member.