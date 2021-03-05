Nielsen Completes $2.7 Billion Sale of Global Connect Business

Nielsen said it completed the $2.7 billion sale of its troublesome Global Connect Business .

The unit was acquired by Advent International in partnership with Jim Peck and is now known as Nielsen IQ.

Nielsen has been selling off pieces of the company to improve its balance sheet and focus on audience measurement.

Earlier this week Nielsen announced a deal with Roku, selling its automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technology, while getting access to streaming data and wider adoption of Nielsen products via Roku’s ad sales platform.

“ This is a transformative time for Nielsen . We have redesigned our products, our business platform, and our operating model, positioning Nielsen to better deliver the solutions our clients need in the rapidly changing global media ecosystem,” said Nielsen CEO David Kenny.

“We are now fully aligned around three essential solutions--Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes and Gracenote Content Services--that are designed to drive growth by leveraging a single media platform across a global digital-first footprint," Kenny said.