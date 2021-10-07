Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Video Measurement Products

With streaming accounting for more than a quarter of TV viewing time, Nielsen said it is relaunching its streaming video measurement products and putting them under a Nielsen Streaming Solutions banner.

The moves come with Nielsen under fire for undercounting traditional viewing . The TV industry is looking at alternatives to Nielsen for measuring across platforms and is starting to use non-Nielsen metrics as currency for buying and selling commercials.

Nielsen said its new streaming measurement suite includes Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings (formerly Streaming Video Ratings ), which measures streaming activity and breaks out measurement for the top 17 platforms and apps, accounting for 85% of the streaming market; Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings (previously Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings ) which measures programs and episode of four of the five top streaming platforms; and Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings.

Nielsen said it added Samsung and Vizio to its roster of connected TV measurement clients, which already included Roku, Amazon and Hulu.

Over the last year, Nielsen said it has more than tripled the number of homes in its Streaming Meter sample. Nielsen said it measures 75% of CTV media spend and 87% of total video digital spend across computer, mobile and connected TV.

“By combining our streaming solutions under one banner, Nielsen is providing the industry with a single destination to understand streaming audiences and how they are engaging with content, allowing media buyers and sellers to make the best decisions around ad strategies,” said Deirdre Thomas, managing director, U.S. audience measurement product strategy.

“With this comprehensive suite of streaming measurement solutions, content creators, platforms, studios and advertisers will have an unprecedented view of who is streaming, what they’re watching, which platforms consumers are gravitating to and how much time they are spending with streaming content,” Thomas said.