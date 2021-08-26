Nielsen Streaming Ratings: Netflix's 'All American' Edges 'Outer Banks' for No. 1

The season 3 debut of The CW's All American on Netflix was the most watched program on the major U.S. SVOD services for the week of July 26 - Aug. 1, attracting 1.433 billion viewing minutes during, according to Nielsen.

The offnet drama starring Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a South Crenshaw High School football player recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, first aired on The CW in October 2018. And its Netflix performance has kept it alive. CW President Mark Pedowitz credited the modest linear broadcast ratings boost All American received from Netflix offnet binging for the network’s decision to greenlight season 3.

All American is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Debuting July 30, meanwhile, the second season of Netflix original series Outer Banks garnered 1.423 billion viewing minutes for the week ending August 1, placing the show in the No. 2 spot on Nielsen’s SVOD chart.

A North Carolina beach town-set coming-of-age drama focused on the “Pogues”—a group of working-class local teenagers— Outer Banks is still awaiting Season 3 renewal from Netflix.

According to Nielsen, both All American and Outer Banks were “virtually identical from an age standpoint” with over half of their audiences under 35 years old.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Meanwhile, after two consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s SVOD chart, Netflix’s Virgin River fell to No. 3, attracting 782 million viewing minutes during the week of July 26. That’s down by 488 million viewing minutes week over week.

Coming in at No. 6 was Netflix’s offset run of Manifes first and second seasons, which tallied 640 million viewing minutes. While the supernatural drama dropped four spots on Nielsen’s chart week over week, it’s torrid first seven weeks on the streaming platform fueled an ultimately successful #SaveManifest movement. It has been reported that Netflix is "in the home stretch" of negotiations with Warner Bros. Television to produce a fourth season of mystery drama, which was cancelled after three seasons by NBC in June.

As part of those negotiations with Warner Bros., Netflix licensed streaming rights to the third season of Manifest, which just dropped on the streaming service on August 25, and is already ranking as the No. 1 show in America, according to the SVOD service's ranking widget.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Another CW show licensed by Netflix, The Flash, came in at No. 9, garnering 519 million viewing minutes. The seventh season of the show began streaming on Netflix on July 28.

Earlier this year, the long-running DC superhero drama was renewed for an eighth season, which will premiere November 16, on The CW. The Flash, which is produced by Bonanza Productions, Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television, premiered its seventh season on CW on March 2.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

