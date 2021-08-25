Netflix Unexpectedly Drops Season 3 of 'Manifest'

The 13 third-season episodes of sci-fi drama Manifest have suddenly and mysteriously reappeared on Netflix, after disappearing in May from NBC's primetime schedule.

And no surprise here -- Manifest is once again ranked as Netflix's top show in the U.S.

In case you haven't been following the drama surrounding the Warner Bros. TV-produced hourlong series about a missing jetliner, crew and passengers that all re-appear after mysteriously going AWOL five years earlier, the show was canceled by NBC in June, its low-flying prime-time broadcast Nielsen numbers nosediving toward the end of its third season.

NBC's cancellation announcement came just days after Manifest's first two seasons premiered on Netflix. Those first 29 first-two-season episodes produced boffo Nielsen streaming numbers, exceeding 2.5 billion total hours in the U.S. for the week of June 14. In fact, Manifest led Nielsen's nascent weekly streaming rankings for five straight weeks.

Question for NBCUniversal: Why oh why didn't this show end up on Peacock?

After initially resisting a grassroots social #SaveManifest campaign led by creator/showrunner Jeff Rake, Netflix is now reportedly close to a deal with Warner Bros. to produce a fourth season of the show.

Those negotiations likely included streaming rights to Season 3.