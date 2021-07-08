Nielsen Streaming Ratings: Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ Shows Bite for the Week of June 7-13

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth was the most watched program on the four biggest domestic SVOD services for the week of June 7-June 13, attracting 1.434 billion viewing minutes in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

It’s a big number but, 404 million less viewing minutes than Lucifer tallied the previous week, May 31-June 6.

Sweet Tooth an eight-episode Warner Bros. TV-produced series that launched on Netflix June 4, is adaptation of DC Vertigo’s eponymous comic, written and drawn by Jeff Lemire. In 2018, Hulu greenlit a pilot order of the show, but in May 2020 Netflix picked up the post-apocalyptic family series about a hybrid deer-boy who befriends a wandering loner.

The TV adaptation of Sweet Tooth was developed by Team Downey, the production company set up by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and his wife, Susan.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s offset run of NBC’s recently canceled supernatural drama Manifest garnered 1.11 billion viewing minutes, taking the No. 2 spot in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

The 29 episodes that make up season one and season two of the series began streaming on Netflix June 10. Four days later, NBC cancelled the show after three seasons. The season three finale aired June 10 on NBC. (Netflix licensed Seasons 1&2 of the show. There’s no word if it will also pick up Season 3).

The single-camera series—a Warner Bros. and Universal co-production—was created by Jeff Rake. Manifest, about the crew and passengers of a commercial plane who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years, first premiered on NBC in September 2018. After the cancellation announcement, the series’ fans urged Netflix to make a fourth season of the show.

Rake has said that he has a six-season story plan for the show.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor all star in the series, executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle and Len Goldstein.

After taking the top spot on Nielsen’s chart the previous two weeks, another supernatural-themed series cancelled by a broadcast network (FOX), which Netflix did rescue, Lucifer dropped to No. 3, but still managed to draw just over a billion viewing minutes. The four-season series’ 83 episodes garnered 1.012 billion viewing minutes during the week ending June 13.

Netflix released the second leg of Lucifer’s Season 5 campaign on May 28. Lucifer ran on FOX for three seasons before being canceled. Netflix brought the Warner Bros. TV series back to life for a fourth season in 2018. In June 2020, the streaming service announced renewal of Lucifer for a sixth and final season.

Meanwhile Disney Plus’ Raya And The Last Dragon garnered 953 million streaming minutes, placing the film in the No. 4 spot on Nielsen’s ranker and No. 1 on the movie sub ranking. The family film featuring Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess had been available for viewing on Disney Plus since March via the $30 Premiere Access channel. However, it became part of the full $6.99-a-month smorgasbord on June 4.

Coming in at No. 5 was Disney Plus series Loki, Marvel’s third television show on the streaming service.

The first episode of the six-party series tallied 731 million after just five days on Disney Plus. Like fellow MCU TV shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premiered in January and March respectively, Loki episodes are released on a weekly basis.

The show follows villain Loki (actor Tom Hiddleston) as he resumes his role as the God of Mischief after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

