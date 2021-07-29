Nielsen Streaming Ratings: Amazon’s $200 Million Bet on Paramount’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ Pays Off

For the fourth consecutive week Manifest was the most watched program on a major U.S. SVOD service for the week of June 28 – July 4, attracting 1.869 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen.



While that’s down 195 million viewing minutes week over week, the show—about the mysterious disappearance of a commercial airliner, is leaving little doubt that it’s worth saving by NBC, which cancelled the series after three seasons in June, or by Netflix, which licensed Seasons 1 and 2 of the show.



Meanwhile Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt came in No. 2 with 1.229 billion viewing minutes during the week ending July 4. It’s a big number for the film considering that it debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, giving the movie just three days to be tracked by Nielsen.

A time traveling alien invasion thriller also starring J.K. Simmons,

Sam Richardson and Yvonne Strahovski, The Tomorrow War was developed and produced by Skydance and co-financed by Paramount Pictures. Paramount had planned to release the film theatrically on last Christmas, but opted instead to sell the film to Amazon for reported $200 million.



“We mixed the theatrical version of the movie, and then we mixed a version for home, from a sound perspective,” McKay told Variety earlier this month. “I’m just hoping that people will crank their sound up, watch it on the biggest TV they can possibly find, bring your neighbors over so they don’t get mad at you because you crank the movie up, and try to watch it with as many people as you can in your house.”

Tomorrow War has been panned by critics, receiving an aggregated 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming in at No. 3 was another feature film, Disney Plus’ Luca. The Pixar animated movie drew 1.156 billion viewing minutes. Luca, which premiered on June 18, resonated with the 2-11 year-old set, and skewed female according to Nielsen.

The coming-of-age adventure set in Italy is Pixar’s 24th feature-length animated film.

Disney Plus’ Loki took the No. 4 spot. Marvel’s third television series to debut on the streaming service, Loki’s first four episodes, which are released on a weekly basis, garnered 813 million. That’s up exactly 100 million week over week.

The week ending July 4 marks the first time Netflix did not take up two or more spots in the top four spots of Nielsen’s overall SVOD ranker since the company began ranking the streaming services in September.

The seventh and final season of Bosch, starring Titus Welliver as homicide detective Harry Bosch, debuted on Amazon Prime on June 25 and hasn’t yielded huge audience results. With the final season based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel, The Burning Room (2014), the series’ 64 episodes garnered a mediocre 490 million viewing minutes for the week ending July 4.

Amazon greenlit a Bosch spinoff that is in production for IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. That series also stars Titus Welliver.

