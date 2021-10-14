Agencies, Clients Join NBCU Measurement Innovation Forum

NBCUniversal announced members of its Measurement Innovation Forum, a group aimed at looking at the way media and advertising is measured and creating alternatives to Nielsen, which has monopolized the industry.

Measurement companies are not included in the forum. Separately NBCU had sent out requests for proposals from dozens of measurement companies looking for fresh ideas. About 80 companies participated, including Nielsen.

Nielsen has been under fire since it was discovered that it had undercounted TV viewing during the pandemic.

Advertisers participating in the NBCU forum include Citicorp, Ford, L’Oreal, Rocket Mortgage, Target and Volkswagen.

Agencies include 360i, Active International, Canvas, dentsu, GroupM, Havas, Horizon Media, Magna, OMD, Publicis, RPA and Wieden+Kennedy.

Trade group such as the Ad Council, the Four As, the Association of National Advertisers, the Advertising Research Foundation, the IAB, Open A.P., TVB, VAB and the Media Rating Council are also taking part.

“As a global media buyer and seller, as well as a measurement customer, NBCUniversal understands the need for alternative measurement solutions,” said Kelly Abcarian, executive VP for measurement and impact in NBCU’s advertising and partnerships group, in a blog post . “That’s why we’re investing in technology, convening industry experts, and devoting countless resources, all with an ambitious goal in mind: to bring more awareness to every measurement option available and to help the industry create a measurement system that accurately reflects consumer behavior and advertiser impact in this new era.

“NBCU’s complete measurement initiative is designed with commitment in mind: What we learn, the entire industry will learn. Because, more information fuels more innovation. The potential for industrywide innovation makes transparency more important, so that everyone can share in the findings—and the future,” Abcarian said.