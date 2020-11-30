Nielsen Names Jamie Moldafsky Marketing, Communication Chief

Nielsen said it hired Jamie Moldafsky to be chief marketing and communications officer, a new post, effective immediately.

Moldafsky, previously CMO at Wells Fargo Bank, is being asked to reshape Nielsen’s brand and product presence at a time when measuring audience behavior for agencies, brands and media is going through revolutionary change.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jamie to Nielsen. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with experience in a range of industries, and invaluable expertise in marketing and communications," said Nielsen CEO David Kenny. "Jamie's ability to apply best in class marketing solutions, engage in thought leadership and deploy successful strategies for reputation management will help us accelerate our partnerships with the industry and turbocharge the next era of Nielsen's business."

Prior to Wells Fargo, Moldafsky held posts at American Express, Charles Schwab, and Whirlpool.

"I'm excited to join Nielsen at such a transformative time in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences and relationships to help Nielsen achieve its ambitious goals and vision," she said.

Nielsen will be discussing how it plans to transform the way it measures audiences across all platforms and its strategy for growth at an investor day on Dec. 9.