Nielsen, Innovid To Collaborate on Simplifying Cross-Media Advertising

Nielsen said it agreed to collaborate with Innovid to bring together Nielsen’s Nielsen One measurement product with Innovid’s cross-media ad-serving platform.

The companies said the combination would simplify buying convergent advertising by providing seamless workflow and better measurement across platforms.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Innovid to explore how combining our unique capabilities can make a greater positive impact on the future of audience measurement,“ Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao said. “Nielsen’s work to capture all the ways that people engage with content and ads is essential so that advertisers, creators and the industry know what’s being watched and we continue to innovate on top of our leading measurement approach to better serve the changing industry.”

The companies said they will be digesting the technical integration of their systems in the coming months.

“Nielsen’s robust industry footprint and methodology continue to make it the go-to standard for media trading and measurement,” Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, added. “By joining forces and combining our technology, data, and scale, we will help build a better, more transparent, and accessible TV ecosystem for every advertiser. “