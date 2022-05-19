Nielsen Adds More Streaming Devices To Deduplicated Digital Ad Ratings

Nielsen said it is now including more streaming devices and providers in its deduplicated connected TV viewing measured by its Digital Ad Ratings.

Now included are smart sets from Samsung and Vizio, as well as Roku and Hulu.

The addition means media buyers can better evaluate CTV inventory and unique reach in a comparable and comprehensive manner, Nielsen said. Also, advertisers can now reduce advertising waste and ensure relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across connected TV devices.

Nielsen is under pressure from new challengers to measure viewing across streaming as well as traditional, linear TV. Some media companies plan to use alternative metrics from iSpot.TV, Comscore, VideoAmp and others while selling ads in the upcoming upfront market.

Nielsen is in the process of rolling out Nielsen One, which uses more big data in addition to the traditional Nielsen panel, to measure viewing across screens.

"This is a critical step toward Nielsen ONE and the movement toward providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across all screens, 24/7 for the marketplace," said Ameneh Atai, general manager, digital audience measurement, Nielsen. "Nielsen's combination of CTV coverage and deduplication with person-level co-viewing leads the industry as streaming grows and represents a larger share of how people consume media."

Nielsen said it measures all viewers in front of (CTV) screens with its proprietary co-viewing methodology and comprehensive market leading CTV measurement solutions reporting more than 75% of all CTV spend. ■