Nicolina Marzicola Named Chief People Officer at Nielsen
Exec had been with HP
Nielsen said it named Nicolina Marzicola as chief people officer.
Marzicola had been global head of HR, commercial organization and global head of HR operations at HP Inc.
In her new job, Marzicola will lead Nielsen’s global HR function and aim to engage employees, connect to strategic priorities and drive growth, the company said.
She reports to Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao and succeeds chief human resources officer Laurie Lovett.
“Nicolina will play a crucial role in our ability to operate with greater agility by transforming where and how Nielsen works,” said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. “I’m confident that her years of human resources experience will instill in our organization a shared sense of purpose as we drive toward our bold vision for the future.”
"I look forward to working with Karthik and the entire leadership team to continue cultivating Nielsen’s culture and uniting our global employees around our ambitious goals," Marzicola added.
