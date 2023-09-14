NFL’s Opening Week Dominates Nielsens: The Week in Sports Ratings

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 7.

The National Football League’s opening week of the 2023 season was a ratings goldmine for the broadcast networks last week, while ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage aced all non-football sports events.

NFL action accounted for the top five most-watched shows of the week, led by NBC’s September 7 season-opening Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game. The Thursday night kickoff game garnered more than 24.75 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

NBC’s September 10 Sunday Night Football Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants telecast was third for the week with 20.17 million viewers. Combined with its Thursday night telecast, NBC’s opening week games were the two most-watched primetime shows since February’s Super Bowl LVII telecast on Fox, according to NBC.

The most watched college football telecast of the week was Fox’s September 9 Nebraska-Colorado game, marking Deion Sanders’s first home game as coach of the Buffaloes. ESPN’s September 9 telecast of the Texas Longhorns' upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide was second for the week with 7.9 million viewers.

ESPN’s U.S. Open tennis telecasts captured the top five most-watched non-football events of the week, led by its September 9 coverage of Coco Gauff’s win in the women’s finals, which drew 3.42 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Sept. 4-10 Date Event Network Viewership Sept. 7 NBC Thursday Night Footall NBC 24.75 milion Sept. 10 CBS NFL Football CBS 21.35 million Sept. 10 NBC Sunday Night Football NBC 20.17 million Sept. 10 Fox NFL Football Fox 16.27 million Sept. 10 CBS NFL Football CBS 12.82 million Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3