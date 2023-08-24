Disney Says U.S. Open Ad Inventory Is Sold Out

Disney Advertising said that commercial inventory on the U.S. Open tennis tournament is sold out.

The event, televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus, has more than 20 sponsors and nearly 150 advertisers.

Presenting sponsors include American Express, Cadillac, Evian, Fidelity Investments, Heineken Silver and IBM.

American Express is presenting live action from the Fountain Plaza Studio and the Practice Pavilion set. Cadillac is presenting men’s and women’s finals coverage. Evian is sponsoring the Men’s Championship Preview show. The Men’s and Women’s semifinals will be presented by Fidelity. Daytime programming is presented by Heineken Silver and IBM is presenting primetime.

Brands including American Express, Chase, Chubb, CVS, Evian, Emirates Airlines, Fisher Investments, Grey Goose, Heineken Silver, IBM, L’Oreal La Roche Posay, MGM Bellagio, Michelin, Moderna, Prudential, Rolex and Uber One custom feature integrations during linear programming and SportsCenter.

Digital sponsors on ESPN.com and ESPN’s Tennis Homepage, Instagram TikTok and the platform formerly known as Twitter including American Express, Cadillac, Chase, Chubb, Emirates Airlines, Fage, Grey Goose, Lacoste, L’Oreal La Roche Posay, MGM Bellagio, Morgan Stanley and Tiffany & Co.

Disney said that 14 USTA Official Sponsors are also media sponsors this year, the most ever.

“We’re witnessing the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our media sponsors ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open in real time,” said Adam Monaco, executive VP, sales, Disney Advertising. “The remarkable range of marquee sponsorships and sellout of advertising inventory underscores the unparalleled appeal and reach of this iconic tournament. By elevating the fan experience across both linear and digital platforms, in collaboration with our brand partners, we are setting new standards of innovation and excitement, all while delivering access to world-class tennis.”

With an average of 1.2 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, the 2022 tournament delivered the most viewers since 2019 and third most viewers since 2015 when ESPN gained full exclusivity. Total viewership increased 50% among all viewers and increased 62% among viewers ages 18 to 49.