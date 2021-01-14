Nexstar Reaches WGNA Carriage Deal with Vidgo

Vidgo Subscribers will be able to watch WGN America's 'NewsNation'

Nexstar Media Group said it reached a multi-year agreement with streaming service Vidgo to carry Nexstar’s cable network WGN America.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

WGN America has recently completed deals with a number of virtual MVPDs, including Hulu Plus Live TV , FuboTV and YouTubeTV . Those deals have expanded WGN America’s reach by 8.5 million subscribers.

“Today’s announcement continues the steady strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, president of the networks division of Nexstar. “We are excited to be adding Vidgo’s customers the network’s reach, and to be bringing NewsNation and Banfield to more viewers who can watch us whenever and wherever they desire.”

Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over-the-top television streaming service with local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming.