Nexstar’s WGN America Gets YouTube TV Carriage

Nexstar Media Group’s cable channel WGN America expanded its distribution base by signing its first carriage agreement with Google’s YouTube TV.

With the addition of the virtual multichannel video programming distributor’s 3 million subscribers, WGN America will be available in about 78 million households.

YouTube TV will add WGN America on Jan. 19. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nexstar acquired WGN America when it acquired Tribune Media. WGN America in September launched NewsNation, a three hour nightly newscast built on reports from Nexstar’s 197 television stations. Adding original content was part of Nexstar’s strategy go gain addition carriage for the cable network.

“We are extremely happy to have WGN America joining YouTube TV and we expect to continue the strategic expansion of WGN America to even more viewers in the months ahead,” said Sean Compton, president of the networks division of Nexstar. “We look forward to bringing WGN America’s programming and NewsNation’s fact-based, unbiased reporting to YouTube TV subscribers, including coverage of the Presidential inauguration, which takes place just after our partnership begins.”

Even as it reaches an agreement with YouTube TV, Nexstar and WGN America are bracing for a possible blackout on Dish Network and its Sling streaming service on Wednesday when their current carriage deal expires.