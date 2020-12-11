fuboTV to Carry Nexstar’s WGN America Channel

fuboTV subscribers will be able to watch WGN America's 'NewsNation;

Nexstar Media Group said it has reached a deal with fuboTV, which will distribute Nexstar’s WGN America channel on its streaming platform.

WGN America will be carried on fuboTV’s base package beginning in mid January. Nexstar earlier this month, struck a dea l to be distributed in January by Google’s vMVPD YouTube TV.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Because of a retransmission carriage dispute, WGN America is currently not being carried by Dish Network.

“This agreement with fuboTV is another significant step forward in the strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, president of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding fuboTV’s customers to the reach of the network, and to be bringing NewsNation to even more viewers at a time when so many people are looking for fact-based, unbiased reporting to help them make sense of rapidly changing events across the nation.”

Nexstar launched NewsNation, a national newscast relying on content from its 197 television stations in September.