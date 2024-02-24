New York Court Says Lifetime Can Air ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ Documentary

Lifetime tomorrow (February 24) will go ahead with its premiere of the Where is Wendy Williams?” documentary series after a New York Appeals Court Friday ruled against a lawsuit filed by Williams’ guardian attempting to stop the show from airing, according to published reports.

“Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary Where is Wendy Williams? will air this weekend as planned,” the network said in a statement.

The legal guardian for Williams Thursday filed suit against A+E Networks, the parent company of Lifetime, in New York State court asking for a temporary restraining order stopping Lifetime from airing the documentary. The documents revolving around the lawsuit were under seal and did not reveal further details, according to reports.

The lawsuit was filed hours after Williams' medical team announced in a press release that Williams was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which affects her language, communication abilities and cognitive functions.

The two-night documentary series, executive produced by Williams, follows the former talk show host over the past two years as she sought to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence, according to the network.