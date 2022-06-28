Syndication Ratings: ‘Wendy Williams’ Waves Goodbye

'Wendy Williams' was guest-hosted by Sherri Shepherd in its final week of original production.

Wendy Williams ended its original run after 13 seasons on a third straight steady 0.6 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen, in the week ended June 19.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, whose host has been out on extended medical leave all season, was guest-hosted by Sherri Shepherd, whose new talk show, Sherri , will inherit many Wendy time slots this September . Compared to last year at this time, when Williams was hosting, Wendy Williams was down 33%. Most shows have declined from last year, however.

Wendy’s 0.6 put it in a three-way tie for seventh place in talk with Disney’s Tamron Hall, which was hurt by preemptions and relinquished 14%; and NBCUniversal’s stable Steve Wilkos. Tamron Hall was named outstanding informative talk show host at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 24 on CBS.

Otherwise, it was tough sledding for daytime programs on network affiliates, which were hit with plenty of preemptions on June 13 and 16 for Congressional hearings on the January 6 Capitol riot. In addition, strips on NBC stations were often bounced out of their time periods for coverage of the US Open Golf tournament on June 16 and 17.

At the top of talk, CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan tied for first at a steady 1.5 for a second straight week. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil and Live also tied at a 0.5.

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was heavily preempted during the week, gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ flat Ellen DeGeneres, which has ended original production, for third place. Kelly Clarkson was the big winner at the Daytime Emmys, taking home seven trophies, including outstanding entertainment talk show and host .

CBS’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s out-of-production Maury both remained at a 0.7. After Tamron Hall and Steve Wilkos, encore episodes of CBS’ Drew Barrymore backtracked 20% to a new season-low 0.4.

Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish, which is already done; Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon and NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer all stood pat at a0.3.

Finally, Warner Bros.’ The Real and CBS’ The Doctors, neither of which will return after this season, delivered a 0.2, which was the 67th consecutive week at that level for The Doctors.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy led the courts, despite dipping 4% to a 4.4. CBS’ Hot Bench, in reruns, pulled back 8% to a new season-low 1.2.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court cratered 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry and Wrigley Media’s renewed rookie Relative Justice were all in line with the prior week’s 0.5, 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

The big three games all lost ground. CBS’s Jeopardy! led the games and all of syndication for a second week, although it faded 4% to a 5.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud also fell 4% to a second-place 4.9. CBS’s Wheel of Fortune forfeited 4% to a new season low 4.3. Jeopardy! was named best game show for the 19th time at the Daytime Emmys.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.8 for the second straight week, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less rebounded 17% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask accumulated a third straight 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.5 for the third consecutive week.

CBS’s Inside Edition eroded 5% to a 2.0 but led the magazines for a second straight week. CBS’s Entertainment Tonight was preempted in top market New York by a mayoral debate on June 13 and dipped 5% to a 1.9. Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the Daytime Emmys and their show took home the award for best entertainment news series.

As for the rest of the magazines, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV, Fox’s Dish Nation all held their ground at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

In off-net, Warner Bros.’ sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ newcomer Young Sheldon, Disney’s Family Guy and Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Sony’s The Goldbergs all stayed at a 1.8, 1.1, 0.8, 0.7, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Sony’s Seinfeld stayed put for the 10th week in a row at a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Mom managed a 0.5 for a seventh straight week. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish backed off 20% to a 0.4, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike and Molly, which was also minus 20%, Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek, which climbed 33%, and Warner Bros.’ Two Broke Girls, which held steady for the third week in a row. ▪️