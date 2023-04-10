Netflix Greenlights ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series

Netflix has ordered an untitled animated series set within the Stranger Things universe. Eric Robles is developing the series, and is executive producer on behalf of Flying Bark Productions.

The Duffer Brothers are exec producing for Upside Down Pictures and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are doing so on behalf of 21 Laps.

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, created Stranger Things, a mix of sci fi, horror, supernatural and teen drama set in suburban Indiana in the ’80s.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the brothers said. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with--the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Season four of Stranger Things came out last year. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink are in the cast.

Five seasons are planned for the live-action Stranger Things series.

Robles is known for the animated series Fanboy & Chum Chum and Glitch Techs.