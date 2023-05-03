NBCUniversal Teams Up With Twitter to Promote 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympic rings on display outside City Hall in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

NBCUniversal and Twitter said they have ramped up their collaboration around the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The new arrangement is expected to bring greater reach and scale to advertisers, the companies said.

Beginning in February and counting down to the opening ceremonies, Twitter will feature NBCU’s pre-Olympics coverage, including competition highlights, key U.S. Olympic Team trials moments and a Paris 25-Day Countdown, with daily features on athletes or events.

During the games, Twitter will feature memorable and engagement moments in English and Spanish.

NBC Olympics will also be producing a daily live show that will be posted to Twitter. The show will feature highlights, athlete interviews and happenings around Paris.

The content will appear on the @NBCOlympics (opens in new tab) handle.

“For the first time since 2018, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to their true glory in 2024, with full stadiums and the world’s greatest athletes competing against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Paris, where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago,” Joe Varvara, global head of partnerships at Twitter, said during Twitter’s NewFront presentation Wednesday. “Together with NBCUniversal, we’re excited to bring you new opportunities to align with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer.”