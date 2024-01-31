NBC Sports Shares Plans for Six Nations Rugby Round One

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship begins Friday, February 2, with France versus reigning champ Ireland in Marseille at 2:30 p.m. ET. February 3 sees Italy against England in Rome, kicking off at 9:15 a.m. ET, and Wales versus Scotland in Cardiff at 11:45.

All matches are live on Peacock. CNBC has France-Ireland at 7 a.m. February 4, then Italy-England at 9 a.m., and Wales-Scotland at 1 p.m.

The annual tournament sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales play each other. The championship concludes March 16.

In the studio are Dan Lyle, former captain of the U.S. rugby team, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in 2011 and 2012.

Ireland went 5-0 in last year’s championship. France was 4-1, Scotland was 3-2, England was 2-3, Wales was 1-4 and Italy 0-5.

Netflix debuted a documentary about last year's Six Nations Championship, called Six Nations: Full Contact, January 24.