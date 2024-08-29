NBC Sports Chicago Sets Special Marking 20-Year History

NBC Sports Chicago plans a half-hour special marking its 20 years on the air, showing memorable moments from baseball, basketball and hockey games it has brought to local viewers.

NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will have its premier following White Sox Post Game Live on September 3.

The special is hosted by Pat Boyle and Chuck Garfien and will feature memorable moments, including championship celebrations, top soundbites and personalities, as well as highlights from original programming.

NBC Sports Chicago, a joint venture of Comcast and the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks, will be shutting down Sept. 30 amid the difficulties besetting the regional sports network business. A new network, partly owned by the three teams, Chicago Sports Network, is scheduled to launch October 1.

“The past 20 years have been one of the greatest periods of time in Chicago sports history, said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We were truly honored to deliver the finest coverage of the entire Chicago sports scene, each and every day, to our viewers. Most importantly, we are grateful for everything the fans gave to us.”

The network launched Oct. 1, 2004 as Comcast SportsNet Chicago, a joint venture of the cable company and the White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks and Cubs. ( The Cubs launched the Marquee Network in 2020).

The special will include clips from the regional sports network’s very first program, Chicago Tribune Live, with host Dan Jiggetts, which was followed by the network’s signature local sports news & highlights program, SportsNite, with primary co-anchors Pat Boyle & Kerry Sayers.

NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will include segments covering the 2005 White Sox World Series title, three Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships (2010, 2013, 2015), the long-awaited 2016 Cubs World Series title as well as the Bears run to the Super Bowl in 2006.

Some of the most entertaining interviews with players and other personalities from the network’s two decades will be shown during the special, with legendary calls from award-winning sportscasters like Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, Pat Foley, Eddie Olczyk and Stacey King,

Viewers will also want to catch a blooper reel and other rare footage captured by the network’s photographers over the years.

NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will also pay tribute to the late Jim Corno Sr., who was at the helm of Comcast Sports Chicago on Day 1 and was instrumental in launching every regional sports network in Chicago television history, including SportsVision, SportsChannel and Fox Sports Net.

“NBC Sports Chicago has been a part of countless special events over the past two decades and our celebratory special will bring back those memories and feel-good moments to our viewers,” added John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “From championship celebrations to Buehrle no-hitters, to D-Rose dunks, to Kane & Toews taking over the city, our special will celebrate these great moments and much more.”