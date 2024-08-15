NBC Eyes 3-Pointer by Airing Pilot of Peacock’s ‘Mr. Throwback’ with Steph Curry
Show got golden bounce during Olympics
Looking to take advantage of its Olympic shine, NBCUniversal will be airing the pilot episode of new Peacock series Mr. Throwback with gold medal-winning basketball hero Stephen Curry on NBC September 12 in primetime.
Mr. Throwback is a comedy featuring a down-on-his-luck sports memorabilia dealer who attempts to turn his life around by reuniting with Curry, a teammate in sixth grade.
From its premierw on August 8, Mr. Throwback was a Top 5 Peacock original comedy
The series got a big push during the Paris Summer Olympics as Curry and the USA hoopers were winning the gold. During the games, Mr. Throwback was Peacock’s top non-sports program.
NBCU said 77% of the Peacock account holders who watched Mr. Throwback also watched Olympic basketball.
NBCU has already made a big investment in basketball, agreeing to a $2.6 billion year deal to air NBA games on NBC and Peacock starting with the 2025-6 season.
In addition to Curry, Mr. Throwback stars Ego Nwodim and Adam Pally.
Curry and Pally are executive producers of the show, along with David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman, Erick Peyton and David Wain.
Mr. Throwback is produced by Universal Television with Unanimous Media.
