NBC Chicago Stations Plan Primary Election Coverage on FAST Channel

NBC’s television stations in Chicago–WMAQ and WSNS–will be streaming three hours of live primary election night coverage on NBC Chicago News 24/7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 19.

The coverage will feature WMAQ’s Mary Ann Ahern and Marion Brooks and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez.

“Our 24/7 live streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, will serve as an ideal viewing experience for the upcoming Illinois Primary Election, in addition to up-to-the-minute Election Night coverage on our websites, apps and social media platforms,” said Lisa Balde, VP of Digital Media at NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Serving our viewers, wherever they are, is our mission and we’re pleased to be able to deliver our expert political coverage all year long on all our platforms.”

The 10 p.m. newscasts on both WMAQ and WSNS will feature expanded coverage as the votes are tallied and winners announced.

On their digital platforms, the stations will also offer breaking news coverage and analysis, push alerts delivering bulletins to views, real-time results for top races, videos of candidates acceptance and concession speeches, and live blogs.

They will also be pumping out news on their social media channels.

“From the upcoming Illinois Primary Election to this summer’s RNC and DNC Conventions to November’s highly-anticipated Presidential Election, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the more important election years in our city and nation’s history,” said Sally Ramirez, senior VP of News for NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “It’s our responsibility to provide our viewers with information they need to make important decisions. We will highlight the key players, the issues at stake and the critical importance of their vote.”