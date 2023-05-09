NBA Launches Campaign Promoting The Finals

The playoffs have been hot so far, and the National Basketball Association is looking to push the pace with a new ad campaign promoting the NBA Finals.

Larry Bird and his championship rings (Image credit: NBA)

Spots using the slogan “We Are All in the Finals,” show how players and fans alike get caught up in the emotions that rise and fall till one team captures four wins and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The ads present hoop legends Larry Bird and Magic Johnson showing off their championship rings.

They also feature Tony Hawk, Jimmy Kimmel, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and SUGA with Adele’s new single Hometown Glory.

“The NBA Finals are a global event that marks the exhilarating culmination of a season-long journey,” NBA chief marketing officer Tammy Henaul said. “We are thrilled to bring together an illustrious cast of NBA legends, celebrities and fans to match the emotions and anticipation around the most exciting time of the season.”

The spots were was created in conjunction with independent creative agency Translation and directed by Ryan Booth. “We Are All in The Finals” will premiere Tuesday during Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers series on TNT. We’re All in The Finals will also run across @NBA social channels and in the NBA App.

The NBA Finals begin on June 1 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET and are sponsored by YouTube TV.