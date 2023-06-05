‘My Adventures with Superman’ Set to Debut on Adult Swim July 6
Jack Quaid stars as the ‘Man of Steel’
Warner Bros. Discovery’s Adult Swim said My Adventures with Superman, a new animated series, will premiere July 6 at midnight.
The series, created by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, is built around Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as 20-somethings starting their careers at the Daily Planet.
Season 1 will debut with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Thursday. The new episodes will be rerun on Adult Swim on Friday and Saturdays and be available to stream on Max on Fridays.
My Adventures with Superman stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen.
Sam Register serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.
