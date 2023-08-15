MuxIP Launching Channels For FEVA TV In U.S. Market

Tech provider MuxIP said it is launching free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in the U.S. for FEVA TV, a distributor of Black content.

The new channels will focus on African, Black and Caribbean film, television and music and will be distributed on platforms including Roku, LG, Amazon Freevee and Samsung TV Plus.

“The strength of our network’s success lies in innovation, and FAST channels are a proven means of securing loyal viewers to programs that address the African, Black and Caribbean communities in North America,” said Elisha Baza, the senior VP of distribution for FEVA TV. “With MuxIP, we know that we can expand into the U.S. market with a range of content types--including live FAST channels--as well as flexible distribution across digital broadcast sub-channels. This is the right time for us to expand our FAST line-up, with the right partner.”

FEVA TV has operated as an international TV channel since 2014 and as a FAST channel network of shows that include Desperate Housegirls, Shuga, Cooking with Love and Changamka.

“The content mix of FEVA TV is perfect for FAST, as it super-serves an audience that is classically underserved – Black TV viewers,” said Jonathan French, senior VP of sales and business development for MuxIP. “The FEVA TV group has grown steadily over the past decade, and we know we have great content to offer to the widest range of FAST platforms in the U.S. market.”

A Horowitz Research study published earlier this year found that 80% of Black television viewers in the U.S. use FAST services, as compared to 69% for consumers overall. At least 45% of Black TV content viewers used services such as Pluto TV and Tubi TV at least once in the past month, compared to 35% of total market consumers.