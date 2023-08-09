MGM Plus To Launch New Season of ‘NFL Icons’ in October

MGM Plus will profile Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Charles Woodson as part of a new season of its sports docuseries NFL Icons, debuting October 21.

The third season of the documentary series will continue to offer an in-depth and personal look at some of the biggest names in football history both on and off the field, according to the network. Along with NFL rushing great Brown and Super Bowl champion defensive safety Woodson, the series' new season will also feature profiles of Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Mike Singletary and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl winning coach Bill Cowher.

"NFL Icons, from the acclaimed and gifted storytellers at NFL Films and narrated by Rich Eisen, has become a fan favorite at MGM Plus,” network head Michael Wright said in a statement. “NFL Icons fits perfectly into MGM Plus’s growing stable of compelling and entertaining docuseries. It entertains and inspires, celebrating the careers of the most iconic competitors the league has produced, their unique personal journeys, and the incredible impact they have made on and off the gridiron.”

NFL Icons is executive produced by Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Keith Cossrow, Wright and Jill Burkhart.