Media Agency Camelot To Use iSpot Measurement, Currency Capabilities

iSpot said it made a deal with Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media to provide its streaming, cross-platform measurement and emerging currency capabilities to Camelot’s clients.

Making this type of deal with an agency is new for iSpot. Most of its business so far has been with brands. iSpot clients include 85% of the top 50 TV advertisers.

“Camelot has established itself as an agency willing to drive its business and transaction strategies based on the unique KPIs and needs of its customers, which puts us squarely in alignment,” said Jodie McAfee, iSpot senior VP of agency partnerships. “By utilizing iSpot’s core solutions, Camelot clients will have at their fingertips fully transparent, complete and more accurate results in order to stay ahead of this dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.”

Camelot’s clients include Carl’s Jr., TurboTax and Whole Foods Market.

The deal also gives Camelot access to iSpot’s full-funnel measurement performance tools, which include second-by-second attention measurement for creative, real-time competitive intelligence, business outcomes and conversion tracking.

“iSpot offers tremendous speed and transparency in the increasingly complex TV marketplace, which not only enables brands to transact using faster, more accurate data, it enables our customers to start transacting against the KPIs that are most important to them,” CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media CEO Sam Bloom said. “At Camelot, empowering our brand customers to access and evaluate every moment of every ad, from the creative development process through business outcomes, will give us the radical transparency we need in order to help them achieve their unique business goals.”