Baseball Is Back, March Madness Continues and Prime Video Steps Into the Ring: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (March 30-31)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The last weekend in March will feature a very busy live sports lineup led by the March Madness college basketball tournaments, the launch of the UFL spring football league and Major League Baseball’s opening weekend.
Men’s Sweet 16 action on CBS and TBS on Friday night will be followed by regional finals games Saturday night on TBS and Sunday afternoon on CBS as the field whittles down to the Final Four. On the women's side, ABC and ESPN on Saturday will televise the tourney’s Sweet 16 round.
Major League Baseball takes the field for the opening weekend of the 2024 regular season with Fox on Saturday televising the New York Yankees-Houston Astros game and ESPN airing its first Sunday Night Baseball contest featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
The UFL spring football league launches its inaugural season on Saturday as eight teams from the merged XFL and USFL leagues play in week one of a 10-week season. Fox on Saturday will televise the Birmingham Stallions-Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks-Michigan Panthers games, while ESPN on Sunday will carry the D.C. Defenders-San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats-Houston Roughnecks contests.
In the boxing ring, Prime Video streams its inaugural pay-per-view boxing match featuring a main event fight between junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora.
On the lanes, Fox on Sunday will televise the PBA Las Vegas Professional Bowlers Association tournament. On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air final-round coverage of the PGA Houston Open.
On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 race. In the octagon, ESPN will air Saturday afternoon coverage of the UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts card, headlined by the Brendan Allen-Chris Curtis middleweight championship fight.
