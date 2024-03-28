Major League Baseball Sets Up Pay TV, Streaming for Rockies Games

Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will play on pay TV platforms this season.

On opening day Major League Baseball said it has taken over production and distribution of all local Colorado Rockies games this season, following the shutdown of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain by Warner Bros. Discovery.

DirecTV, Comcast’s Xfinity, Charter Communications’ Spectrum and Fubo have all set up channels where subscribers can watch Rockies games on Rockies.tv.

“Colorado sports fans have made DirecTV the top destination to get all their favorite local teams,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DirecTV. “We will continue to work with MLB, the NBA, NHL, and other top leagues and their local franchises so the most avid fans can get the games they want while other customers have more choice over the content they want to pay to have in their homes.”

MLB is also enabling fans to stream all games in market and on demand for $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the season. Fan have to sign up at MLB.TV Single Team subscriptions.

Last season MLB made similar arrangements for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks following the bankruptcy of RSN owner Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair.

MLB has set up a channel locator to help pay-TV subscribers find Rockies, Padres and Diamonbacks games.

(Image credit: Major League Baseball)