Madhive Local Ad Clients Get Access to Alliant Audiences

Alliant said it made a deal with ad-tech company Madhive giving Madhive’s clients access to Alliant’s target audiences optimized for connected TV.

Madhive’s clients include broadcasters, agencies, brands and publishers. Broadcasters and programmers that activate Alliant Audiences will be able to deliver their brand and agency clients’ ads to the right demo footprint.

“Scale remains one of the most important elements in CTV advertising, which is why we have prioritized that when building out our people-based audience solutions,” said Matt Frattaroli, senior VP, Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships, at Alliant.

“Madhive’s broadcaster partners want to connect their brand and agency clients with the level of reach they expect, so we’ve worked diligently to package that level of performance-driving scale and precision,” he said.

The Madhive Data Marketplace allows advertisers to connect directly to over 15,000 audience segments. The marketplace offers access high-quality audiences at efficient costs, resulting in higher match rates and broader audience reach for marketers.

“Madhive’s data marketplace features direct partnerships with a strategic list of trusted data providers, enabling advertisers to reach more than 90 million households monthly with hyperlocal precision down to the zip code or congressional district,” said Luc Dumont, senior VP of business development at Madhive. “Alliant has long-provided privacy-compliant, data-rich audiences that drive results across channels, which makes them an excellent partner to further expand our offering.”