LoopMe Starts Political Ad Unit Lead by Robin Porter

Ad-tech company LoopMe said it is starting a new political ad sales division and hired former Comcast exec Robin Porter as its head.

Political advertising is forecast to top $10 billion during the 2024 presidential election year and connected TV is expected to increase its share of campaign spending.

LoopsMe plans to offer candidates the ability to measure real-time voter sentiment and deliver hyper-targeted audience segments.

“We are fortunate to have Robin’s leadership as we tailor our proven AI technology across audiences, measurement and lift to the political market, in this pivotal 2024 election year,” said Lisa Coffey, global chief revenue officer at LoopMe.

“Political advertisers deserve to be able to identify voter sentiment and audiences in real-time so that political candidates can reach and influence voters on key issues. This ability to find and message the right audience is what LoopMe offers through its proven AI, which has been driving 3-5x the results of industry benchmarks,” Coffey said.

Porter spent nine years at Comcast, eventually serving as director, political and large agency ad sales development.

LoopMe’s proven and patented AI technology delivers the edge that political campaigns will need in 2024,” said Porter. “With our solutions, delivery outcomes can now move beyond simple media metrics and begin to measure a campaign’s impact in real time. LoopMe’s proprietary survey technology is integrated into each campaign, measuring voter sentiment such as candidate perception lift or increase in awareness for advocacy campaigns. The AI is constantly optimizing to drive efficiencies and greater impact for winning campaigns. We have already seen a huge response simply around the ease of execution. Automation for buyers is critical as the political pace is fast and furious.”