Lionsgate Promotes Chase Brisbin to EVP, International SVOD Sales
Executive is also head of global channels
Lionsgate said it promoted Chase Brisbin to executive VP, international SVOD sales and head of global channels.
In her expanded role, Brisbin will manage the studio’s portfolio of more than two dozen free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels worldwide.
Before her promotion, she had been executive VP, international television and digital distribution.
“Chase is a respected and forward-looking executive with a strong grasp of emerging trends in the global marketplace,” Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution for Lionsgate, said. “As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, her perspective and expertise make her the natural choice to lead our global FAST business while continuing her oversight of our International SVOD business.”
Brisbin has been with Lionsgate for 12 years.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.