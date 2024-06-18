Lionsgate Promotes Chase Brisbin to EVP, International SVOD Sales

Lionsgate said it promoted Chase Brisbin to executive VP, international SVOD sales and head of global channels.

In her expanded role, Brisbin will manage the studio’s portfolio of more than two dozen free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels worldwide.

Before her promotion, she had been executive VP, international television and digital distribution.

“Chase is a respected and forward-looking executive with a strong grasp of emerging trends in the global marketplace,” Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution for Lionsgate, said. “As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, her perspective and expertise make her the natural choice to lead our global FAST business while continuing her oversight of our International SVOD business.”

Brisbin has been with Lionsgate for 12 years.