LG Study: Asian-American Viewers Prefer Streaming Ads

LG Ad Solutions shared a new report “The Inclusive Screen: Asian Americans, which found that 70% of Asian Americans feel that streaming TV ads are more relevant than traditional TV ads.

The study also found that 54% of Asian-American viewers said they pay more attention to ads on streaming TV, 61% higher than the general population.

“Our Inclusive Screens research series emphasizes the value of campaigns that are tailored to specific audiences. This is especially true for Asian American audiences, with the overwhelming majority stating they prefer seeing ads relevant to their interests and relevant to the content they’re actually watching,” said Monica Longoria, head of marketing insights at LG Ad Solutions.

According to the study, 47% of Asian Americans said they visit websites after seeing an ad, with 42% saying the searched for a product online and 27% claiming they bought an advertised product.

Other findings from the report:

96% of Asian CTV users say they multitask, with top activities including social media (55%), messaging (55%), gaming (49%), and shopping (44%).

75% of Asian CTV users prefer streaming free video content with ads instead of paying for a subscription without ads.

While most Asian Americans rely on word of mouth for content recommendations (44%), the homepage of an app (42%) and the TV home screen (39%) are also top sources for discovering new content.

“The world around us is more diverse than ever before – and marketers have an opportunity to reach key audiences with thoughtful TV campaign strategies that foster meaningful connections,” said Longoria. “As consumer viewership across demographics continues to shift towards ad-supported streaming, our three-part Inclusive Screen Series provides marketers with the insights they need to do just that – all while prioritizing the consumer experience.”