LG Ad Solutions Poaches Dave Rudnick From Vizio

LG Ad Solutions said it hired Dave Rudnick as senior VP of engineering, effective immediately.

Rudnick had held a similar post at smart TV rival Vizio Ads. He will be based in Denver and report directly to LG Ad Solutions CEO Michael Hudes.

He is replacing Anuj Srivastava, who was interim head of engineering and remains at the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave Rudnick on board during this exciting phase of our company’s growth,” said Hudes. “Dave’s exceptional track record and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our values. He will be a tremendous asset to both our engineering group and the company’s leadership.”

At Vizio, Rudnick was recognized for his expertise in connected TV, advertising, eCommerce and digital media.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at LG Ad Solutions at such a dynamic time in the industry. The spirit of innovation and the bold vision for the future of connected television at LG Ad Solutions were key factors in my decision,” said Rudnick. “I'm eager to contribute to the engineering excellence here and to collaborate with the amazing talent across the company. Together, we’re set to make significant strides in technology and create solutions that truly resonate with our customers and the market.”