Keke Palmer to Star in Peacock’s ‘The Burbs’ Series
Streaming service gives straight-to-series order to reimagining of 1989 ‘The Burbs’ film
Peacock has tapped Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer to star and executive produce in a series remake of the 1989 film The Burbs.
The Burbs comedy/mystery series, an adaptation of the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher, follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home whose world is soon upended by new neighbors who move in next door and alter the neighborhood dynamics, said Peacock.
Brian Grazer, who produced the film version of The Burbs, will serve as executive producer of the series alongside Palmer, Celeste Hughley, Seth MacFarlane, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, will serve as co-executive producer on the series.
The series, produced by Imagine Entertainment, Fuzzy Door and UCP, will film in Los Angeles at the same location as the original 1989 film, which grossed $36 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.