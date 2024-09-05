Keke Palmer to Star in Peacock’s ‘The Burbs’ Series

Peacock has tapped Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer to star and executive produce in a series remake of the 1989 film The Burbs.

The Burbs comedy/mystery series, an adaptation of the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher, follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home whose world is soon upended by new neighbors who move in next door and alter the neighborhood dynamics, said Peacock.

Brian Grazer, who produced the film version of The Burbs, will serve as executive producer of the series alongside Palmer, Celeste Hughley, Seth MacFarlane, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, will serve as co-executive producer on the series.

The series, produced by Imagine Entertainment, Fuzzy Door and UCP, will film in Los Angeles at the same location as the original 1989 film, which grossed $36 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.