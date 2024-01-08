KAZT Phoenix To Be CW Affiliate in Management Deal With Nexstar

Nexstar Media Group said it signed a multiyear time brokerage agreement with Londen Media Group, owner of KAZT Phoenix, which will become a The CW affiliate on February 1.

The CW programming has been airing on one of KNXV’s digital multicast channels.

Under Nexstar’s agreement with KAZT, Nexstar will provide the station with programming and other services, including management of sales, promotion, marketing and technical operations.

The deal means Nexstar will own or provide services to stations in 10 of the top 15 markets and 18 of the top 25.

“We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with KAZT, especially since Arizona will once again be a battleground state in this year’s Presidential election,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“We’re looking forward to helping KAZT expand its service to Phoenix-area viewers and forge an even deeper connection to the community. We know that adding the live sports and entertainment programming of The CW Network will enable KAZT to establish new and meaningful relationships with a variety of advertising and marketing clients,” Alford said.