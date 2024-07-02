Comcast Names Javier Garcia SVP, Sales & Marketing, for Central Division

Comcast said it appointed Javier Garcia as senior VP of sales & marketing in its Central Division, based in Atlanta.

Garcia had been senior VP of competitive marketing and strategy for the central division.

In his new role, he will oversee brand and product marketing, sales and customer retention strategies across a 12-state footprint.

“For nearly a decade at Comcast, Javier has implemented customer-centric, innovative, and engaging strategies to propel the brand forward in a constantly changing, high-demand industry,” Christine Whitaker, president of Comcast's Central Division, said. “I am confident that his results-driven approach to driving strategic growth and building competitive teams, combined with his extensive expertise in multicultural engagement, will continue to enhance Comcast as a beloved consumer brand across our division.”

Garcia joined Comcast in 2014. In addition to his most recent role, he was senior VP of sales & marketing for the Comcast Florida region and senior VP and and general manager of multicultural Xfinity services.