Jake Tapper To Host Weekly Show Streaming on CNN Plus

Jake Tapper will join the anchors and correspondents working overtime to bring content to CNN Plus, the streaming service expected to launch this spring.

Tapper already anchors the two-hour weekday program The Lead with Jake Tapper and co-anchors CNN Sunday morning State of the Union. He also service as lead anchor for CNN in Washington.

When CNN Plus launches, Tapper will host a new weekly show Jake Tapper’s Book Club. He will interview newsmaking authors and some of his favorite writers.

“My lifelong love of books is no secret, and I am grateful for the opportunity to sit down with some of my all-time favorite authors on CNN Plus,” Tapper said. “This show is designed for book lovers, and I am hopeful that by highlighting authors from all walks of life, we can illuminate the magic in the stories they tell for audiences everywhere.”

Tapper has written five books, including best sellers The Hellfire Club and The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.

CNN previously announced that CNNers Fareed Zakaria, Wolf Blitzer, Poppy Harlow and Anderson Cooper will have shows on CNN Plus.

CNN Plus also signed Fox News’ Chris Wallace, former NBA player Rex Chapman and actress Eva Longoria for content. ■