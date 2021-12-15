Eva Longoria To Appear in Series For CNN Plus

CNN Plus, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, said that Eva Longoria will appear in an original series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.

The six-part series will be produced by RAW, the company behind CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

In her show, Longoria will travel across Mexico telling stories about its food and culture.

"Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can't wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico," said Longoria. "I am a huge fan of Stanley's journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico."

Searching for Mexico will debut exclusively on CNN Plus, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

CNN Plus made a big splash this week hiring former Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” said Amy Entelis, executive VP for talent & content development, CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN Plus.”

Executive Producers for Searching for Mexico are Eva Longoria, Ben Spector and Stanley Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay and Jess Orr; Kate Leonard-Morgan is head of production, U.S. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the executive producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is supervising producer for CNN Original Series.

Season two of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is expected to air on CNN in the spring of 2022. ■