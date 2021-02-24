'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy' Gets Second Season on CNN

CNN has ordered a second season of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy. The show, chronicling the actor’s travels across Italy, premiered Feb. 14. Next season, Tucci will explore the culinary delights and cultures of several new regions throughout Italy. It is scheduled to air in 2022.

Tucci’s film work includes Prizzi’s Honor, The Devil Wears Prada, Road to Perdition and The Hunger Games franchise. He’s in the cast on the Apple TV Plus series Central Park and was in the FX limited series Feud.

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.