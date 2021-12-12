Chris Wallace Leaving Fox News, Will Be Joining CNN Plus

Chris Wallace, who has hosted Fox News Sunday for 18 years, announced he was leaving the networks at the end of Sunday’s show.

CNN soon after announced that Wallace would become an anchor at CNN Plus, the streaming service being set up by WarnerMedia.

At the end of Fox News Sunday, Wallace said “after 18 years this is my final Fox News Sunday. It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this.”

Wallace said that his bosses at Fox promised they would never interfere with a guest he booked or a question he asked. “They kept that promise and I have been free to report to the best of my ability to cover the stories I think are important to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

Wallace, the son of legendary 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace,’ noted that he’s interview every U.S. president since George H.W. Bush and sat down with Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emanuel Macron of France.

It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.”

Fox News, in a statement said. “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

CNN Plus is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2002.

