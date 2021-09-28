CNN Plus Taps Scott Galloway for 'Tech/Biz/Society' Show

CNN Plus will give tech entrepreneur/gadfly Scott Galloway his own show when the platform launches in the first quarter of 2021.

“Think ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ minus the talent and production values,” the New York University Stern School marketing professor tweeted. “Life is so rich.”

Galloway, host of Vox Media's Prof G Podcast and cohost of the media company's Pivot podcast alongside Kara Swisher, described his new CNN Plus show as being themed around "tech/biz/society.'

Galloway has also appeared regularly on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, and he hosted Vice TV's No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway.

Away from TV and podcasts, Galloway has founded nine companies, including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2, and Section4. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, and most recently, Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity.

In August, CNN Plus announced the hiring of its first anchor, former NBC News and MSNBC Way Too Early host Kasie Hunt. But the platform has many other key talent slots to fill before launch.





