Former NBA Star Rex Chapman Joins CNN Plus as Show Host

Former NBA player Rex Chapman has joined CNN as a host for a show on CNN Plus, the subscription streaming service expected to launch later this quarter.

Chapman, a star at Kentucky in college, will have a weekly show on CNN Plus that will include conversations with athletes, entertainers and others.

In addition to his hoops heroics, Chapman is known for rebounding from opioid addiction and has become a social media star offering humor and positivity.

Chapman has been a host of Block or Charge on Adult Swim, which like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia. He also hosts podcasts and has been an analyst for Kentucky basketball and NBA TV and TNT during the playoffs.

CNN Plus has previously announced shows featuring Polly Harlow, Anderson Cooper , Eva Longoria , Scott Galloway and signed former Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace .

Comcast became the first cable operator to agree to carry CNN Plus as part of a renewal deal with WarnerMedia. ■