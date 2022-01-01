Anderson Cooper to Host Two CNN Plus Series

CNN rang in the New Year with the news that Anderson Cooper will have two shows on new subscription streaming service CNN Plus when it debuts in first quarter 2022.

In addition to his Anderson Cooper Full Circle moving to the new streaming platform, Cooper will host the new Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper.

The new show will feature Cooper consulting with various experts on how to handle a job and fatherhood, from sleep schedules to screen time (Cooper has a son born in 2020).

Full Circle features stories outside Washington, including "uplifting" stories submitted by fans.

At launch CNN Plus plans to air 8 to 12 hours of live programming daily.