Ion Kicking Off Studio Shows For Saturday NWSL Doubleheaders
Schedule starts March 16
Scripps Sports said that it will be producing studio shows on Saturday nights when its Ion network airs National Women’s Soccer League doubleheaders, starting March 16.
There will be a 30-minute pre-match program, halftime shows, wrapup/preview shows between games and post-match show, time permitting.
“We made a commitment to the NWSL, the teams, players and fans,” said Quinn Pacini, VP of broadcast operations for Scripps Sports. “With that in mind, we’ve assembled a first-class team of soccer minds, voices and experts to showcase our Saturday night NWSL franchise. It’s a deep, talented, versatile group that will entertain and inform fans all season.”
The studio shows will feature former players. Lisa Carlin, who also hosts and analyzes soccer for CBS Sports, will host with analysts Darian Jenkins and Jessica McDonald. Nicole Denne is the executive producer.
Branding for NWSL was developed with Drive Studio. Promotional assets, which will appear on TV, social, digital and maid media, were developed with Game Day Creative and STN Digital.
Matches are co-produced by Scripps Sports and the NWSL.
