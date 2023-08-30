Interim No More: NBCU Names Mark Marshall Named Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships

NBCUniversal said Mark Marshall has been officially named chairman, global advertising and partnerships.

Marshall has served as interim chairman since his predecessor Linda Yaccarino left to become CEO of Twitter in May. Marshall was forced to step in at the last minute to preside over NBCU’s upfront presentation and sales.

Mark Marshall at NBCU upfront (Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal)

Marshall will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group.

“Mark stepped into this role on an interim basis at one of the most critical times of year for the ad sales business, and over the past three months he has more than proven himself to be the leader NBCU needs to guide this team into the future,” said Lazarus. “Mark’s relationships are second to none, and coupled with his transformative vision, I have no doubt that under his leadership we will continue to reinvent and innovate the sales business while super-serving our clients and partners.”

Marshall had been president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCU since 2018. He joined NBCU in 2013.

Before that he was senior VP and national sales manager at Turner Broadcasting.